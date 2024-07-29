Marcellus Marshall made a big mark during his first season at UCF. He earned a starting role, playing multiple positions on the offensive line.

Now he's earned the respect of his teammates by being voted a team captain. Marshall spoke about that honor (and many other topics) during his post-practice availability Monday.

"I know a lot of you guys probably saw Coach (Herb) Hand's post (about team captain)," Marshall said. "He always talks about how it's the greatest honor to be voted as a team captain by your teammates. He and I sat down after captains were selected last season and he told me this needs to be one of your goals next year. So everything I've done leading up to this point, being announced as a team captain, has been surrounded by that goal."

Gus Malzahn told the media he has a "chip on the shoulder" this season. He told the players the same thing.

"He told us last night he's got a chip on his shoulder," Marshall said. "He doesn't like the way the season ended last year, just like all of us on the team. So just you can just tell they're going about it a little bit differently. Holding everyone to a higher standard. Just pushing everyone to be the best that they can be. So it's just been it's been good so far. Day one went well. We'll see how it keeps unfolding moving forward."

Marshall later elaborated on an observation that Malzahn seemed a little "ticked off" about last year's record.

"I think it goes back to that conversation about him talking about his chip on his shoulder," Marshall said. "You can just tell that he's carrying himself a little bit differently. He knows what it takes to win the championship. He's done it before and I think he's bringing that same energy in order to go do it again this year.

"I love it. I'm one of those guys that likes being pushed. I think he's trying to bring out the best in everybody in the room and if that happens we're gonna be very good."

Malzahn expressed confidence in the talent and depth of the offensive line. Marshall, Amari Kight and Adrian Medley are established starters. UCF will work in new players at other spots, likely Caden Kitler at center and possibly Paul Rubelt in a tackle role.

"We got kids who are willing to do their job," Marshall said. "That's the biggest part. Do your job, put your hat on your head and get where you're supposed to be. These guys are tough. We got a solid unit up front. Guys who are willing to get nasty when it's time to do that. Love running the ball. It's going to be a great season for us up front."

"I'm pretty confident where we're at. The biggest thing right now is just making sure that we're all on the same page with it being day one. Just making sure communication and installation all that stuff is being done properly so we can succeed when it comes time."

For now, Marshall is playing right guard though he does have versatility to play elsewhere if needed.

"I trust in Coach Hand," he said. "I know he's gonna put the best five guys on the field so whatever that looks like I'll play where he needs me to play and we'll go from there."

As for the first summer under new strength coach Anthony Kincy, Marshall said the biggest difference was the fresh energy and vibe.

"I think the atmosphere in the weight room was different," Marshall said. "It made everyone more excited to show up, made everyone excited to train and get better. We did some more speed training. It was different. It was more specific to the needs of the guys. I think he did a great job preparing us to accomplish what we fell short of last year."

What are his goals for this season?

"The biggest thing is to win," Marshall said. "We always talk about winning championships. That's what we're here to do... I just want to be able to lead this team and help the guys around me succeed. If we win then everything else will take care of itself."



