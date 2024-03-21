UCF has jumped to the top of the list for Roswell (Ga.) offensive lineman Andrew Stargel, who recently made it down to Orlando for a two-day visit.

Stargel was on campus March 10-11, coinciding with the opening of spring practice.

"It was great," Stargel told UCFSports.com. "The visit, then watching the practice to see how they coach. Honestly, it just made me fall more in love with the program."

Stargel was offered by UCF in late January when offensive line coach Herb Hand visited his high school. Not long thereafter, Gus Malzahn and Ted Roof paid a visit themselves.

"I was pretty hyped about (that visit)," Stargel said. "Coach Gus said he turned on my film and after watching five plays said, 'Get this kid on the phone.' I've also been talking to Coach Hand for a while. It was great meeting with him. He's definitely someone who can develop me into a man and a better football player. He can take me to the next leve, that's for sure. He's a great person to be around. He treats his players with a lot of respect."

Stargel already knew a few UCF players, including Kylan Fox and Johnathan Cline. He met the entire offensive line, including Paul Rubelt, Amari Kight, Cam Kinnie, Adrian Medley and Marcellus Marshall.

"They were really cool guys," Stargel said.

UCF sees him as a future guard or center.