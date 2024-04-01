Grant Stevens is finally ready to go.

The Class of 2022 tight end signee from Nease High School spent his first two seasons at UCF on the injury list, but now he's full strength and in line to be a big contributor on both offense and special teams.

"I'm extremely excited," Stevens said. "Coming in I hurt my shoulder and then last year around the Fourth of July I had a freak accident at home that put me out for the year. I was really bummed about that, but me and my family prayed about it. Mary (Vander Heiden), Miss Sheila (Klausner) and the health staff have done a great job rehabbing me and getting my body back so I can play again. I'm really excited to be able to play."

The injury last summer certainly was a "freak accident." At home for an Independence Day gathering with family and friends, Stevens was placing a punch bowl into the refrigerator when it slipped out of his hands. A large shard of glass punctured his bare foot, slicing through tendons and a nerve.

"It was bad," Stevens said. "Thank God my mom is in the medical field. She knew what to do until the ambulance got there."