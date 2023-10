UCF returns to the Sunflower State on Saturday to face the Kansas Jayhawks, Game No. 3 of their inaugural Big 12 slate. After opening conference play with a respectable loss at K-State and then following with a total collapse vs. Baylor, can the Knights win their first Big 12 game? Will John Rhys Plumlee return to action? What about KU QB Jalon Daniels?

Joining the program were Andrew Phegley( founder of UCF's first podcast "UCF Knightline"), Dali Drama and KU fan Bryson Stricker.