Advertisement
in other news
UCF runs to 57-3 season-opening win over New Hampshire
UCF entered the season with one of the best RB rooms in the nation and they put it on display, rushing for 454 yards.
• Philip Rossman-Reich
UCF Recruit Visitor List for New Hampshire
Mostly local players will be on hand for UCF's season opener.
• Brandon Helwig
KJ Jefferson looking forward to experiencing the Bounce House
KJ Jefferson will make his UCF debut Thursday night vs. New Hampshire.
• Brandon Helwig
Recap: UCF Knight Talk - New Hampshire Week
Gus Malzahn joined Marc Daniels for his weekly radio show Tuesday night at Mellow Mushroom.
• Brandon Helwig
LB Ethan Barr 'super excited' to make UCF debut
UCF linebacker and team captain Ethan Barr will make his Black & Gold debut this Thursday.
• Brandon Helwig
in other news
UCF runs to 57-3 season-opening win over New Hampshire
UCF entered the season with one of the best RB rooms in the nation and they put it on display, rushing for 454 yards.
• Philip Rossman-Reich
UCF Recruit Visitor List for New Hampshire
Mostly local players will be on hand for UCF's season opener.
• Brandon Helwig
KJ Jefferson looking forward to experiencing the Bounce House
KJ Jefferson will make his UCF debut Thursday night vs. New Hampshire.
• Brandon Helwig
Xavier Townsend: UCF's return game spark
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
UCF
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- WR
- WR
- OT
- WR
- WR
- CB
- RB
- S
- C
- ILB
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
football
1 - 0
Overall Record
0 - 0
Conference Record
Upcoming
1 - 0
UCF
1 - 0
Sam Houston
-22.5, O/U 57.5
1 - 0
TCU
1 - 0
UCF
Finished
57
UCF
3
New Hampshire
Advertisement
Advertisement