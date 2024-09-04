Advertisement

UCF runs to 57-3 season-opening win over New Hampshire

UCF entered the season with one of the best RB rooms in the nation and they put it on display, rushing for 454 yards.

 • Philip Rossman-Reich
UCF Recruit Visitor List for New Hampshire

Mostly local players will be on hand for UCF's season opener.

 • Brandon Helwig
KJ Jefferson looking forward to experiencing the Bounce House

KJ Jefferson will make his UCF debut Thursday night vs. New Hampshire.

 • Brandon Helwig
Recap: UCF Knight Talk - New Hampshire Week

Gus Malzahn joined Marc Daniels for his weekly radio show Tuesday night at Mellow Mushroom.

 • Brandon Helwig
LB Ethan Barr 'super excited' to make UCF debut

LB Ethan Barr 'super excited' to make UCF debut

UCF linebacker and team captain Ethan Barr will make his Black & Gold debut this Thursday.

 • Brandon Helwig

Published Sep 4, 2024
Xavier Townsend: UCF's return game spark
Brandon Helwig
UCF
Upcoming
UCF
1 - 0
UCF
Sam Houston
1 - 0
Sam Houston
-22.5, O/U 57.5
TCU
1 - 0
TCU
UCF
1 - 0
UCF
Finished
UCF
57
Arrow
UCF
New Hampshire
3
New Hampshire
