Mikey Williams announced to his 3.6 million Instagram followers Friday that he's transferring to UCF to play for Johnny Dawkins.

Williams, a four-star prospect in the 2023 class who signed with Memphis, has been an internet sensation since the age of 12. The San Diego native's meteoric social media rise eventually landed him multiple endorsement deals, including a multi-million sponsorship with PUMA.

A gun incident last March derailed his college basketball path after he was arrested for firing at a carful of people who showed up to his home uninvited. While the legal process was sorted out, Williams remained in California though he did take online courses from Memphis.

In late November, Williams accepted a plea deal that requires 80 hours of community service as well as gun safety and anger management classes. If he successfully completes those terms and stays out of further legal trouble, his felony charge will downgraded to a misdemeanor.

Earlier this week, Williams announced he would be moving on from Memphis. He is in the process of being admitted to UCF.

If he does enroll, it's not immediately clear if Williams would be eligible to play this season. His transfer comes well beyond the deadline for immediate eligibility, but Williams never participated in any basketball activities at Memphis.

UCF is coming off a win against No. 3 Kansas and hosts No. 18 BYU on Saturday afternoon.



