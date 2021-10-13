2023 OL Johnathan Cline has 'amazing' visit to UCF

Class of 2023 offensive tackle Johnathan Cline received his first offer from UCF a couple weeks into his junior season.

Now the Cartersville (Ga.) product got to attend his first game as he was in the Bounce House last Saturday to see the Knights take down ECU.

"The thing that stood out the most was the hospitality of the coaches," Cline said. "I got there about an hour early and got to meet Coach (William) Lee, Coach (Cole) Heard, and an assistant. After the game I got to go into the locker room and I got to shake hands with Coach (Herb) Hand and talk with him. He's a great guy. I'd love to play for him if I end up committing and going there. Another thing thing that I really loved is the fans, and the way the rest of the guys got into the game, I’ve never seen a group of recruits so into game, I loved it."

"The visit was amazing. It was every kid's dream visit. I will definitely becoming back."

Charlotte and Memphis have since offered with heavy interest coming in from Kansas State and Coastal Carolina.










