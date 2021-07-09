Boom! Four-star CB Nikai Martinez commits to UCF

Apopka (Fla.) cornerback Nikai Martinez, rated by Rivals as a four-star prospect and the nation's No. 23 player at his position, committed to UCF on Friday over a finalists group that also included Florida and South Carolina.

Martinez was a high priority for the Gus Malzahn staff, visiting a couple times during June including his official visit for Bounce House Weekend.

"I really like Coach Gus," Martinez said at the time. "I've known him for a while, ever since my freshman year and he was at Auburn. We have a good relationship. He was basically telling me how he's trying to make UCF a National Championship team and all he needs is a few people to help him get started. Let's take UCF where it's supposed to be. He brought up the College Football Playoff expansion. Now that they're expanding it, it will give UCF a chance to show they can play with the big dogs."

Martinez made the announcement via video posted to his social networks and also penned a blog for the Daytona Beach News-Journal, part of USA Today Networks.

"There's a lot of factors," Martinez blogged for why he chose UCF. "Coach Malzahn and all the coaches coming over there, seeing the chance with what's already happened and the playoff expanding, name, image, likeness – a lot of things. If I stay, maybe it will motivate more people to stay. I'm thinking about the big picture already."

You can read the entire blog announcement here.

Malzahn has aimed to make UCF more of a player in local recruiting when it comes to the area's best players. The Knights have several more top "hometown" targets, including the Sanford-Seminole trio of DeMari Henderson, Ja'Cari Henderson and Kameron Moore.

Martinez becomes UCF's eighth commitment in the 2022 class and the first from a defensive back.