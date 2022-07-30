Braeden Marshall excited for his future at UCF

UCF's revolutionary recruiting class continues to roll as they prepare to make the move to the Big 12 in 2023. Lake Mary (Fla.) four-star CB Braeden Marshall is the latest to join the star-studded group of "Hometown Heroes."

"Coach (Gus) Malzahn came to UCF with a vision," Marshall said. "Not too many coaches come to UCF with a vision like this to win a National Championship. Them going to the Big 12 is huge. I just feel like him bringing in the right guys and all the guys around Orlando is going to be special."

Marshall, who had hinted he could be leaning towards Nebraska, North Carolina or Wisconsin, said UCF moved to the forefront last week.

"When John Walker committed, that settled it," Marshall. "Knowing that I'm going to have guys around me, that really did it."

He "can't wait" to be part of the "brotherhood" that comes with being the latest in the line of "Hometown Heroes" to commit to UCF. In this class, Marshall joins the local group that also includes Kaven Call, Andrew Harris, Michael Harris, Grant Reddick and John Walker.

"The biggest thing I'm probably looking forward to is playing with my brothers and all the people that stayed home," Marshall said. "Knowing everybody is from Orlando. You can't have anything better than that."

His primary recruiter through the process will also be his position coach, Addison Williams.

"He's one of the coolest guys I know," Marshall said. "Our relationship is so strong. He's a great mentor. He's going to teach me the game of football and put me in position to make plays at the highest level."

The hire of Gus Malzahn and joining a Power Five conference is the impetus that has enabled UCF to recruit like they never have before.

"Coach Malzahn has done it before in the SEC," Marshall said. "Going into the Big 12 is going to be huge. We're going to do great things at UCF."

Marshall was on campus earlier this week to attend "Knight Splash." That's when his commitment was reaffirmed.

"Coach Malzahn, his reaction was crazy," Marshall said. "We were driving in the (Rolls-Royce) and I told him in there. He was like, 'No way!' I said, 'Yes way, coach!' We're building something special and I want to be part of it from the bottom as it grows. We're starting it. His reaction was just crazy. My mom was in there. We all loved it."

Marshall credited his trainer, Drico Johnson, for helping him develop into one of the best high school players in the country. Johnson is a former UCF defensive back who played for the Knights from 2012-2016.

"We started back about three years ago and we haven't stopped," Marshall said. "I work with him every week, probably three to four days a week. Without him, I wouldn't be the player I am today."

Tyrann Mathieu is his favorite player. He's been compared to him too being of similar stature.

"One thing I like about him is he's a dog. He can play anywhere in the secondary. I feel like I can follow him a little bit as well."

Marshall, who plans to enroll in January, says he's now going to turn into a recruiter to help build out the rest of the class.

"We're not done yet," he said. "We have more people coming. I can't wait for this class. It's going to be something special."

He shares Malzahn's big dreams as well.

"I want to win the Big 12," Marshall said. "As long as you win the Big 12, you get a shot at the National Championship. One thing Gus Malzahn says about UCF is he's a big dreamer. The one thing he dreams about is winning a National Championship. I feel we're going to do that at UCF."



