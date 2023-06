Germantown (Tenn.) defensive end DJ Allen first visited UCF for the spring game in April and returned this past weekend for his official visit. He was among the 20-plus recruits on campus for 'Bounce House Weekend.'

"It was great," Allen said. "A family feel. (UCF has) a great education, everything. I feel like I could fit here. Everything was great. I loved it down here."

A major highlight was connecting with senior defensive end Josh Celiscar, who is one of UCF's best players and leaders.