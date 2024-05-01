It's been an unprecedented day of commitments at UCF.

East Tennessee State graduate transfer safety Sheldon Arnold II became the latest to join the Knights' commit party, announcing his decision around 7 p.m.

Arnold is coming off an All-American season at ETSU in which he amassed 87 tackles, nine TFL, four interceptions, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and two defensive touchdowns. The native of Loganville, Ga., had a season PFF grade of 90.5, which ranked among the best in the nation.



During his portal recruitment, Arnold also announced offers from Houston, Michigan State, UAB and Arkansas State. He has one season of eligibility remaining.



Arnold is the fourth player to commit to UCF today. Around 7 a.m., Class of 2025 linebacker Malakhi Boone announced his decision. At 12 noon, former Toledo/Louisville running back Peny Boone came aboard which was followed by the 3 p.m. announcement of Ohio wide receiver Jacoby Jones.

UCF now has seven spring transfer portal commitments: Safety Cedrick Hawkins (Ohio State), defensive end Nyjalik Kelly (Miami), defensive back Tre'Quon Fegans (USC), quarterback Jacurri Brown (Miami), running back Peny Boone (Toledo/Louisville), wide receiver Jacoby Jones and safety Sheldon Arnold II (East Tennessee State).



