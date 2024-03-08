Four-star LB TJ Alford visits UCF: 'It's like a big family'
Vero Beach linebacker Tarvos "TJ" Alford is in the final stages of his recruiting process, squeezing in visits prior to his March 30 commitment. The four-star prospect spent his Friday in Orlando touring UCF.
"Today was great," Alford told UCFSports.com. "I've got my whole family here with me. We just toured the campus and the facilities. We were just getting to know each other on a personal level."
Alford previously visited UCF in January, but that was prior to the arrival of defensive coordinator Ted Roof, who will also coach linebackers.
"We practically spent the whole day with (Roof)," Alford said. "He was letting me know that I'm a priority for them. How I'm more of a need than a want. The room is going to be wide open for me to come in and make an impact. It's different building a program than joining a winning program."
UCF's 2024 linebacker corps will be senior laden, so there will be an immediate need for players like Alford.
"(Roof) sees me being able to play all three linebacker positions," Alford said. "I've got the physicality and smarts to play mike, but also have the speed and athleticism to play sam. He wouldn't be afraid to put me in man-to-man coverage in the slot, but also have the combination of both to play will."
UCFSports.com caught up with Alford by phone late Friday afternoon, just before he was expected to meet with head coach Gus Malzahn. Alford said he was excited to get to know Malzahn on a more personal basis.
Alford said the biggest standout factor with UCF is the coaching staff.
"I really love how genuine the coaching staff is," Alford said. "Just being on campus today, it didn't feel like they were recruiting me. It was like being with family. Just seeing how they interact, it's more like a big family rather than a coaching staff. It's a big brotherhood. The players feed off that."
During the visit, Alford said he met the linebacker room as well as sophomore cornerback Antioine Jackson. He was able to watch some workouts as well. The team begins spring practice on Monday.
Alford will announce his decision on March 30. Other schools in the mix include Miami (where he visited Wednesday), Ohio State (March 23 visit), Florida State (March 28 visit), Florida, Louisville and Tennessee.
"I'm looking for a school where me and my parents will feel comfortable," Alford said. "When they drop me off, they want to know the coaching staff will take care of me and they'll have nothing to worry about. I want a school that will develop me on and off the field, making me a better football player and a better man. A great education too. I'm looking to major in communications."