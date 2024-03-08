Vero Beach linebacker Tarvos "TJ" Alford is in the final stages of his recruiting process, squeezing in visits prior to his March 30 commitment. The four-star prospect spent his Friday in Orlando touring UCF.

"Today was great," Alford told UCFSports.com. "I've got my whole family here with me. We just toured the campus and the facilities. We were just getting to know each other on a personal level."

Alford previously visited UCF in January, but that was prior to the arrival of defensive coordinator Ted Roof, who will also coach linebackers.

"We practically spent the whole day with (Roof)," Alford said. "He was letting me know that I'm a priority for them. How I'm more of a need than a want. The room is going to be wide open for me to come in and make an impact. It's different building a program than joining a winning program."

UCF's 2024 linebacker corps will be senior laden, so there will be an immediate need for players like Alford.

"(Roof) sees me being able to play all three linebacker positions," Alford said. "I've got the physicality and smarts to play mike, but also have the speed and athleticism to play sam. He wouldn't be afraid to put me in man-to-man coverage in the slot, but also have the combination of both to play will."