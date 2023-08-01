UCF's first boom of August has arrived.

Ric'Darious "DayDay" Farmer, a four-star wide receiver from Melbourne Central Catholic, announced he would be flipping his commitment from Pittsburgh to the Knights.

Farmer took an official visit to UCF in June and returned this past weekend for Knight Splash. He had been committed to Pitt since last December.

Other offers included Boston College, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Miami, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Penn State, Purdue, and Texas A&M.

Farmer attended Cocoa High School as a junior and was the team's leading receiver as head coach Ryan Schneider's team won their fifth state championship.

He finished the season with 63 receptions for 938 yards and 10 receiving touchdowns while adding one rushing touchdown and a kick return score.

Farmer joins Rockledge linebacker DJ McCormick as Brevard County commitments in the 2024 class, though UCF may not be done. The Knights are looking to lock in Jaylen Heyward, a four-star defensive back at Rockledge. Like Farmer, Heyward visited UCF this past weekend for Knight Splash.

UCF is now up to 14 commitments in their 2024 class, six of whom are four-star prospects.



