UCFSports - Gus gets his QB: Thomas Castellanos excited about UCF commitment

A month on the job, Gus Malzahn and staff have a major win in recruiting.

Waycross (Ga.) Ware County quarterback Thomas Castellanos committed to UCF on Monday morning, choosing the Knights over Florida State, Georgia Tech and several others. He had been in Orlando on Sunday for the Elite 11 Regional Camp and swung by UCF afterward for a quick self-guided campus tour.

UCFSports.com caught up with Castellanos to talk about his decision.

"I knew all about (Coach Malzahn's) history, knew the guys he's coached and put out," Castellanos said. "It's been more of a relationship with Coach (GJ) Kinne too. Gus is a cool dude. I've been building a relationship with those guys for the past couple weeks. I just felt it was the best decision. After getting on campus and seeing how nice it was too, I just felt like it was the best opportunity for me."

In about 30 days, the new UCF staff has issued close to 200 offers. Castellanos himself was an early offer, but chose not to announce that fact though he was in the process of building that relationship.

"When (Kinne) got to UCF, he said Coach Malzahn told him, 'Get the best dual-threat quarterback in the nation.' Out of all the quarterbacks they kept talking about, he just kept bringing me up. Coach Kinne was telling me I'm his guy. He really liked me. I was the dual-threat quarterback that really fit into what they do."

As a junior, Castellanos led his team to a 10-2 record, passed for 2,881 yards and 23 touchdowns while rushing for 939 yards and 24 additional scores. He can play multiple positions, but quarterback is his future at UCF.

"With what Gus runs, it really fits my profile," Castellanos said. "Me, being a dual-threat quarterback, I can spin it and use my legs when I can to extend plays. That's what coaches always say they like about me: How I extend the play. How I can make something out of nothing. My athletic ability. How I can be explosive with the ball in my hands."

Asked if his style of play has been compared to other quarterbacks, Castellanos says coaches have mentioned Russell Wilson, Kyler Murray and Charlie Ward.

His favorite player growing up?

"I'm a big TB12 fan, Tom Brady," he said. "I've liked him since I was a kid. I just like his vibe."

After competing in the Elite 11 at Lake Howell High School, Castellanos and his family made the short trek over to campus. Due to the NCAA Dead Period, they were not allowed to have contact with coaches or tour athletic facilities, but they got a general feel for the campus and surrounding area.

"I'm from Miami originally, so I like that weather," Castellanos said. "We walked around. Saw the bookstore. It was pretty cool. Everything was real unique. I just liked the vibe."

Castellanos made the call to commit on Sunday night.

"We had been talking about it," Castellanos said. "It's been on my mind. Just getting the offer from Gus Malzahn, who's a big-time coach and him liking me and wanting me to be his quarterback, that really stood out to me especially knowing his history. I called him last night and said, 'I'm not going to make you guys wait any longer.' I like what you guys bring to the table. I think I fit in. I like it. Let's get this thing rolling."

He said Gus was pumped. So was GJ Kinne.

"He was telling me it was great for me to lock that in," Castellanos said. "They just got the coaching staff in there so they're kind of behind in recruiting. So when they get their guy, they can start recruiting other guys around me. I didn't want to make them wait. I didn't need to bring out a top four or anything like that. It was time to lock it in. Let's start recruiting and building this class."

In fact, Castellanos was already working trying to recruit future teammates to join in Orlando. He didn't want to drop any names, but said he's definitely on it.

"Since the commitment and even before the commitment, I've been talking to a few guys about UCF," Castellanos said. "I'll be talking to some 2022 guys for sure."

Castellanos said there were a few other schools in his final mix.

"I was pretty close with Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Cincinnati. A couple other schools. I just felt like UCF was that move. Playing quarterback is what really made my decision. The only school that wanted me as an athlete was Florida State. All the other schools wanted me as a quarterback. I just felt like UCF, knowing what Gus runs and his history with great quarterbacks in the past, it fits me very well."

Castellanos also plays some basketball and runs track. His biggest passion outside of football is soccer.

"I'm a big soccer guy," he said.

He's focused on finishing with a strong senior season at Ware County, then his focus will shift to UCF. Castellanos has big aspirations.

"I had a conversation with Gus about how UCF before he got there has been in the top 25 a couple times," he said. "We're gonna change that to the top 10, really the top four and be winning the Heisman."





