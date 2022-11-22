The Navy game was a taxing one for UCF defensive linemen like Josh Celiscar.

The nature of the Midshipmen's option offense is to cut block, which isn't a fun thing for those in the trenches. That being said, Navy did execute a pair of long, methodical drives in the first half but UCF's defense fared much better in the second half.

"(The adjustment) was the speed of it," Celiscar said earlier this week. "When it started, we didn't know how fast it would be coming at us. Their offensive line is cut blocking the whole game. They're coming quick. At the beginning of the game we were getting adjusted to the speed. Once we made adjustments as a defense, we basically did a great job in the second half holding them to three points."

Celiscar admitted they thought they could basically show up and notch a win against a 3-7 Navy. He never envisioned the 17-14 defeat.

"We have to take advantage of every opportunity and not take any team for granted," Celiscar said. "I felt we were a little lax (vs. Navy). We have to go out there and play our brand of ball, not be lackadaisical out there at times."

If UCF would have beat Navy and South Florida this week on the road, they would have been hosting the AAC Championship on Dec. 3. That's not happening now and the Knights will need some help to be a road participant in the championship. Celiscar thought for sure they'd have another home game in the Bounce House.

"Just like Sam (Jackson) said, he expected to have another game here," Celiscar. "That's why (the loss) was so disappointing... I felt we had an opportunity to win the game and have that championship at home."

Celiscar, who is from Winter Haven, doesn't have any connections with South Florida besides the fact he attended his first prospect camp there.

"They didn't offer me," Celiscar said. "I didn't really want to go there anyway. I just needed someone to start off with my first offer... I just didn't believe in the way they ran their stuff. I didn't like it. The d-ends coach at the time, Paul Spicer, I felt he underestimated me as a player. That's how I felt."

It's well established how the War on I-4 fanbases feel about each other. How does Celiscar view South Florida?

"I ain't gonna say we hate them, but that probably sums it up the best," Celiscar said. "In a rivalry you have to have that camaraderie, that you don't like the team at all. We play them every year and it's a little disrespect when we play them."

Being this is the week of Thanksgiving, what is he most thankful for?

"I'm thankful for my family," Celiscar said. "Without them, I probably wouldn't have a reason for why I'm doing this. I do this for them. Coming from Haiti and not having much when they first came to the United States, for me, I want to make a better life for them and provide an opportunity to live something luxurious one day."





