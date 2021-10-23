Q&A with UCF commit Jordan McDonald

UCF got a huge commitment on Saturday from its top running back target, Jordan McDonald, who chose the Knights over South Carolina and a host of other high-level offers.

UCFSports.com caught up with the Milton (Ga.) High School star for more insight on his decision including his connection with the staff, UCF's upcoming move to the Big 12 and how he's looking forward to becoming a recruiter to help further strengthen what's shaping up to be the best recruiting class in school history.

I know you visited UCF a couple times during the summer and returned recently for the home game against ECU. What was it about UCF that put them on top and made you want to be a Knight?

"My connection with the coaching staff and they love they showed every time I went to UCF. My first visit in the summer (in June), they showed me a lot of love then. I came back at the end of the summer (in late July) and was getting even more love, just getting an even better feel for Coach (Gus) Malzahn and the coaching staff. After those great summer visits, I wanted to see the game atmosphere of like a good home game. Maybe not as hyped up a game like Cincinnati, but a regular home game against ECU with a nice home crowd and good weather. I wanted to see the fanbase interaction. That's really what pushed it over. The true connection between Knight Nation and the Knights themselves. That connection you can see between a team and their fans, the love the school has for the team."

You were getting recruited by a lot of schools, but I know UCF really wanted to make you a priority. When they said you were their top running back target, they really meant it. Did you feel that? Did that make a difference for you?

"Yes sir, definitely. I felt it early on, especially meeting Coach Malzahn and meeting his wife, meeting all the coaches' wives. Being able to sit down and talk with them. Hearing from the wives about how much they talked about me as a top recruit, how they really needed me. That showed me and pushed me over the edge, made me realize they weren't just talking. I truly was their top target for them."

I know you stayed a couple days in Orlando after the ECU game and did a photo shoot, so maybe the coaches had a pretty good idea then of what you were going to do. Did you let them know then you were going to commit, or did you maybe wait until the past couple days? What was the reaction?

"I talked to them that Monday after the ECU game. After the photo shoot, I sat down with Coach Malzahn, Coach (Tim) Harris, my dad and my friend Ethan in Coach Malzahn's office. After we finished talking, I let them know right then and there I was going to commit to UCF. The energy in the room lit up. Everyone was extremely happy. Coach Malzahn got up and was screaming. It was a very fun atmosphere in that moment. We decided to keep it quiet in the room even though people could see the hints from me on Twitter liking stuff. We kept it quiet, and then today I got on a call about 15 minutes before I announced the commitment so we could line up Coach Malzahn's Boom! tweet and everything. That's how it worked out."

Coach Harris will be your position coach. What kind of connection did you have with him through this process and how excited was he to see you come on board?

"I had a great connection with him through this process. I feel like we're forming a really strong bond. I love having a strong bond with my coaches, being to able to go to them as more than just coaches. Like a mentor. I have that bond with my current running backs coach right now, Coach Vinny (Sylvestri). Everyone who sees us, any fan in the stands, can clearly see the bond and connection I have. That will translate over to Coach Harris. Coach Vinny and I don't even need to talk to know we're on the same page and I just scored five touchdowns. Having that same connection with Coach Harris, I know it's going to be a dangerous connection that's going to help lead us to the playoff."

Did UCF talk to you about their vision for you as a running back? Maybe similar to Isaiah Bowser who UCF has this year? How do they see you fitting in?

"They said they see me fitting in as that true complete back. They need like a hard-fought, third-and-five guy that can go back to the basics and trust them to get the first down running through gap schemes, being able to run through tough holes. Catching passes out of the back field. Like I do in high school now, maybe a trick play. Line up in Wildcat. They see me being the all-around complete back in the program. That real game changer that can bring their offense to new levels. Like you see now with UCF's offense, there's a big back like Isaiah Bowser. If he doesn't get hurt, honestly I think UCF is undefeated right now. A back like that is really important."



