Q&A with UCF commit Jordan McDonald
UCF got a huge commitment on Saturday from its top running back target, Jordan McDonald, who chose the Knights over South Carolina and a host of other high-level offers.
UCFSports.com caught up with the Milton (Ga.) High School star for more insight on his decision including his connection with the staff, UCF's upcoming move to the Big 12 and how he's looking forward to becoming a recruiter to help further strengthen what's shaping up to be the best recruiting class in school history.
I know you visited UCF a couple times during the summer and returned recently for the home game against ECU. What was it about UCF that put them on top and made you want to be a Knight?
"My connection with the coaching staff and they love they showed every time I went to UCF. My first visit in the summer (in June), they showed me a lot of love then. I came back at the end of the summer (in late July) and was getting even more love, just getting an even better feel for Coach (Gus) Malzahn and the coaching staff. After those great summer visits, I wanted to see the game atmosphere of like a good home game. Maybe not as hyped up a game like Cincinnati, but a regular home game against ECU with a nice home crowd and good weather. I wanted to see the fanbase interaction. That's really what pushed it over. The true connection between Knight Nation and the Knights themselves. That connection you can see between a team and their fans, the love the school has for the team."
You were getting recruited by a lot of schools, but I know UCF really wanted to make you a priority. When they said you were their top running back target, they really meant it. Did you feel that? Did that make a difference for you?
"Yes sir, definitely. I felt it early on, especially meeting Coach Malzahn and meeting his wife, meeting all the coaches' wives. Being able to sit down and talk with them. Hearing from the wives about how much they talked about me as a top recruit, how they really needed me. That showed me and pushed me over the edge, made me realize they weren't just talking. I truly was their top target for them."
I know you stayed a couple days in Orlando after the ECU game and did a photo shoot, so maybe the coaches had a pretty good idea then of what you were going to do. Did you let them know then you were going to commit, or did you maybe wait until the past couple days? What was the reaction?
"I talked to them that Monday after the ECU game. After the photo shoot, I sat down with Coach Malzahn, Coach (Tim) Harris, my dad and my friend Ethan in Coach Malzahn's office. After we finished talking, I let them know right then and there I was going to commit to UCF. The energy in the room lit up. Everyone was extremely happy. Coach Malzahn got up and was screaming. It was a very fun atmosphere in that moment. We decided to keep it quiet in the room even though people could see the hints from me on Twitter liking stuff. We kept it quiet, and then today I got on a call about 15 minutes before I announced the commitment so we could line up Coach Malzahn's Boom! tweet and everything. That's how it worked out."
Coach Harris will be your position coach. What kind of connection did you have with him through this process and how excited was he to see you come on board?
"I had a great connection with him through this process. I feel like we're forming a really strong bond. I love having a strong bond with my coaches, being to able to go to them as more than just coaches. Like a mentor. I have that bond with my current running backs coach right now, Coach Vinny (Sylvestri). Everyone who sees us, any fan in the stands, can clearly see the bond and connection I have. That will translate over to Coach Harris. Coach Vinny and I don't even need to talk to know we're on the same page and I just scored five touchdowns. Having that same connection with Coach Harris, I know it's going to be a dangerous connection that's going to help lead us to the playoff."
Did UCF talk to you about their vision for you as a running back? Maybe similar to Isaiah Bowser who UCF has this year? How do they see you fitting in?
"They said they see me fitting in as that true complete back. They need like a hard-fought, third-and-five guy that can go back to the basics and trust them to get the first down running through gap schemes, being able to run through tough holes. Catching passes out of the back field. Like I do in high school now, maybe a trick play. Line up in Wildcat. They see me being the all-around complete back in the program. That real game changer that can bring their offense to new levels. Like you see now with UCF's offense, there's a big back like Isaiah Bowser. If he doesn't get hurt, honestly I think UCF is undefeated right now. A back like that is really important."
I know there was a picture posted from the ECU game of you with a couple other UCF commits, Thomas Castellanos and Quan Lee. Had you been communicating with those guys beforehand?
"I connected with Thomas a little bit, especially when he was on his first visits to UCF. He kept messaging me, DM'ing me on Instagram, texting me saying, 'This is the future. We can see it here.' I've been going back and forth with him a little bit. We were building that relationship between quarterback and running back. Really establishing a good connection with him and the coaches. In the coming weeks, I'm going to definitely connect with more of the commits. I got to speak to some of the o-linemen that have been committed. Also the kicker and punter. It's been great. I'm going to help recruit the new guys too that will hop on the UCF train with us."
The big news around UCF lately was the Big 12 invitation and joining a Power Five conference. What do you think that does for the program?
"I think it's a really great move. A really smart move, especially the way Gus Malzahn runs his offense. The Big 12 defenses won't be able to handle it. It will be good on the recruiting side too. It will make my job easier recruiting. That was the main hit from people try to put on UCF, that they're not a true Power Five school. Now we are. They can't say that anymore. I think that's going to help a lot. If you win the Big 12 championship, you're automatically in the College Football Playoff conversation."
It looks like you had a great game last night. I saw one of the Atlanta news stations post the helicopter video of one of your touchdowns. Is Roswell your main rival?
"Last night was big. Roswell is our main rival. Really our only rival. The Roswell game is always a tough back-and-forth game. Always a hard-fought game. I had been out because I needed to rest my body, so last night was the first game I was fully back. Knowing the intensity in the stadium, being able to put on a five-touchdown performance - I think three rushing, one catching and one throwing as well - being able to have a performance like that in front of a packed stadium, sold-out game, was awesome. We could barely hear our snap count, but we stayed calm under pressure and had fun. It was great to celebrate with my teammates. It was a special."
What's your timeline for everything? Some guys these days are graduating in December and enrolling in January. Would you be able to do that?
"I can be an early enrollee. I'm actually finishing up my last two classes right now for high school. I'll be able to enroll in January."
I guess technically you haven't taken an official visit to UCF. Everything was unofficial. Are you talking with coaches about coming back for an official visit at some point? Maybe for a game or after the season?
"We're talking right now about getting an official visit. Nothing is set yet."
As far as academically, have you thought about what you want to major in?
"I was thinking about the business, entrepreneurship route. Then I had a talk with my sister this morning and now I'm thinking about maybe sports journalism. Looking at what Shannon Sharpe does on TV. I already like being in front of the camera."
How does your family feel about everything? Are they excited about the decision as well?
"My family is all ecstatic. They all love it. We're originally from Florida. I was born in Fort Myers and we moved to Orlando (Lake Nona) when I was kid. We've always viewed Florida as our home state. My mom, brother, sister, everyone was ecstatic. My brother was already planning to move to Florida. Today was his birthday. He'll be able to see me play my college games. He was really happy about it."
Who were your favorite football players growing up?
"My favorite player growing up was Deion Sanders. My favorite running back of all time was Le'Veon Bell when he was with the Pittsbugh Steelers."
Did you always play running back or play other positions?
"I've always been a running back, but I've been a starting quarterback, starting wide receiver and starting linebacker. I really focused mainly on running back when I got into fifth grade and going into middle school. I still would play quarterback every now and then, a little bit of Wildcat or second-string quarterback, doing read options and completing passes when I needed to. Running back has always been my passion."
This recruiting class for UCF is shaping up very nicely. I know you mentioned it a little earlier. It sounds like you're going to be one of those commits that helps the staff to recruit? Are you excited to fill that role going forward?
"Oh yeah. I already told Coach Harris, I texted him after I committed, send me a list of guys. I already had a list myself. I don't care if they're committed. If I have a connection, I'm going to hit them up. They're going to be recruited to UCF."