Sights & Sounds from UCF's 24-13 Setback to Florida

UCF CB Mac McWilliams: Florida is "just another game"
UCF CB Mac McWilliams was the defensive player representative during this week's press conference.
UCF OC Tim Harris Jr. reflects on Colorado, looks to bounce back vs. UF
Tim Harris Jr. expressed frustration regarding missed opportunities against Colorado, particularly in the red zone.
UCF loses two players to opt out
Two players have decided to redshirt in order to preserve another year of eligibility.
Ted Roof vows improvement as UCF defense gears up for Florida
UCF defensive coordinator Ted Roof takes full responsibility for the Knights' defensive struggles vs. Colorado.
Gus Malzahn Press Conference - Florida Week
After a disappointing result against Colorado, UCF will make the short trip to Gainesville this week to play Florida.
The vibes from Florida Field for UCF's visit to the Swamp.