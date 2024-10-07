Advertisement

UCF CB Mac McWilliams: Florida is "just another game"

UCF CB Mac McWilliams: Florida is "just another game"

UCF CB Mac McWilliams was the defensive player representative during this week's press conference.

 • Brandon Helwig
UCF OC Tim Harris Jr. reflects on Colorado, looks to bounce back vs. UF

UCF OC Tim Harris Jr. reflects on Colorado, looks to bounce back vs. UF

Tim Harris Jr. expressed frustration regarding missed opportunities against Colorado, particularly in the red zone.

 • Brandon Helwig
UCF loses two players to opt out

UCF loses two players to opt out

Two players have decided to redshirt in order to preserve another year of eligibility.

 • Brandon Helwig
Ted Roof vows improvement as UCF defense gears up for Florida

Ted Roof vows improvement as UCF defense gears up for Florida

UCF defensive coordinator Ted Roof takes full responsibility for the Knights' defensive struggles vs. Colorado.

 • Brandon Helwig
Gus Malzahn Press Conference - Florida Week

Gus Malzahn Press Conference - Florida Week

After a disappointing result against Colorado, UCF will make the short trip to Gainesville this week to play Florida.

 • Brandon Helwig

Published Oct 7, 2024
Sights & Sounds from UCF's 24-13 Setback to Florida
Brandon Helwig
Publisher
The vibes from Florida Field for UCF's visit to the Swamp.

