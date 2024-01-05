Linebacker help is on the way.

Jesiah Pierre, who spent the last three seasons at Texas Tech, committed to UCF on Friday at the conclusion of his official visit.

The Class of 2019 linebacker from Mount Dora began his career at Florida and saw limited action during his first two seasons in college. He then transferred to Texas Tech and has been a top defensive contributor for the Red Raiders.

In 2021, Pierre appeared in 11 games with three starts, finishing with 27 tackles. It was in 2022 when Pierre established himself as a starter with 40 tackles, 7.0 TFLs and 4.5 sacks. During this most recent season of 2023, Pierre was fourth on the team with 66 tackles, 1.5 TFLs and 0.5 sacks.

Pierre has one year of eligibility remaining.







2024 UCF Transfer Commitments:

-OL Jabari Brooks (Samford)

-S Bryon Threats (Cincinnati)

-RB Myles Montgomery (Cincinnati)

-TE Evan Morris (Michigan State)

-DE Daylan Dotson (UT Martin)

-QB KJ Jefferson (Arkansas)

-S Deshawn Pace (Cincinnati)

-LB Jesiah Pierre (Texas Tech)



