UCF among finalists for Lake Brantley's Harris twins

Lake Brantley High School linebackers Andrew Harris and Michael Harris are down to three schools and now have a commitment date on the horizon.

In a video posted to USAToday.com, the twins told Chris Boyle they have three finalists - Maryland, Michigan State and UCF. The duo took official visits to the Big Ten schools in June. They had to postpone a scheduled trip to UCF, but being local they have already visited multiple times.

"We love UCF," Michael Harris told USA Today. "T-Will (Travis Williams) and Gus Malzahn are real dudes. I love the atmosphere down there. They're building up something great. They're going into the Big 12. It's close to home so I can see my family, friends and my girlfriend."

Added Andrew Harris: "I can see myself playing at UCF and staying there for three years, and dominating the Big 12 when we go there."

UCF has a history with high-performing twins. Jordan and Justin McCray were offensive line starters in the early 2010s that played a big role in the 2013 conference championship and Fiesta Bowl victory. Both went on to play in the NFL.

Shaquill and Shaquem Griffin were big-time stars. Shaquill, a cornerback, capped off his career by becoming a third-round selection by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2017 NFL Draft. His brother Shaquem had another season due to a redshirt and became legendary for his role in UCF's perfect season in 2017, earning MVP honors at the Peach Bowl. He would also be drafted by the Seahawks, in the fifth round.

And UCF just welcomed another pair of twins in their incoming 2022 class: DeMari and Ja'Cari Henderson of Seminole. The defensive back duo were ranked No. 1 and 2 on the Orlando Sentinel's Super60 of top players from the Central Florida area.

Andrew and Michael Harris told USA Today they plan to announce their choice next week.



