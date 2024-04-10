Lee Hunter was among the group of UCF football players that made a recent visit to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.

While there, Hunter and the players collaborated with kids in designing the helmet logos they'll wear during Friday's spring game.

"It touched my heart," Hunter said. "(The experience) made me closer to my baby girl. Those kids have families that love them... Giving back is very important to me. You never know what somebody else is going through."

2024 will mark Hunter's third season at UCF after spending his freshman year at Auburn. He says he's matured a lot during that time.

"I really appreciate Coach (Kenny) Ingram for putting the lord in my life," Hunter said. "That's really helped me as I become and keep growing to become a better man."

Hunter said this spring was focused around learning the playbook and learning to use his hands better. He mentioned fellow defensive tackle Matthew Alexander and freshman cornerback Chasen Johnson as players who shined these past few weeks.

He confirmed he will indeed be catching punts during the spring game skills competition. Has he been practicing to be ready? Not really.

"I'm the kind of big guy that it comes natural to me, catching it," Hunter said.



