UCF lands massive transfer boom from UVA OL Ryan Swoboda

Ryan Swoboda, an experienced 6-foot-10, 325-pound offensive tackle from Virginia, announced his commitment to UCF on Wednesday just days following an official visit .

A native of Clermont, Swoboda graduated from Windermere Prep in the 2017 class and has since developed into one of the ACC's top linemen. He has one season of eligibility remaining as a "Super Senior."

A right tackle, Swoboda started every game he played for Virginia the past two seasons. He earned a very solid PFF grade of 70.3 in 2021, including a high mark of 86.3 for his performance against Miami.

After hitting the portal in December, Swoboda had a plethora of offers from major programs. He finalized his list to UCF, Penn State, Miami, Virginia Tech and Mississippi State before picking the Knights.

"UCF wants to run the ball," Swoboda said. "Coach (Gus) Malzahn runs that ball. The offensive line, obviously you've got to be great at run blocking. You've got to develop. Coach (Herb) Hand is one of the best there is. It was great just talking to him and talking ball. On our official visit, they had scheduled an hour to watch film. We were in there for almost five hours. I loved it. His mind and the way he thinks about o-line play is just brilliant. Just talking to him and understanding how he can help me develop as a player, it fires me up. I love Coach Malzahn. I love Coach Hand and the idea of coming back home. I'm 25 minutes away. That fires me up. UCF is on the rise. They just beat Florida. It's exciting stuff."

His player host during the visit was starting center Matt Lee.

"Real cool guy," Swoboda said of Lee. "He went to Hagerty (High School). I liked him a lot. I think every locker room in America is filled with really great people. Coming here and meeting a guy like Matt, wow, I know I'll be set making more lifelong friends. It was really good to meet Matt."

Swoboda also felt a connection with head coach Gus Malzahn.

"He's a man of his word," Swoboda said. "We talked for a good amount of time. I liked him a lot. He's looking for great athletes and great people. I'm looking for that on the reverse end. He just explained to me how that match could be so good. I agree. I think it's good match. He's a great person, great football mind. Some of the guys were joking all he ever thinks about is football. That's probably what you want in a head football coach. I was very impressed with Coach Malzahn."