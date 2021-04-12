UCFSports - UCF QB commit enjoys spring game

Quarterback Thomas Castellanos returned to Orlando to attend UCF's spring game this past Saturday.

Castellanos previously visited in mid-March while he was in the area to participate in an Elite 11 quarterback camp. He would commit the following day.

"I had a good time at the spring game," Castellanos said. "I met up with another recruit (Tyrus Washington) and we had a good time talking about everything. One thing that we mentioned was a 'real game is going to crazy lit fire.' Overall it was good. A nice campus and stadium. I look forward to being a Knight."

The Waycross (Ga.) Ware County prospect has already booked his official visit too. He'll be among the star-studded group that visits the weekend of June 11 for "Bounce House Weekend." Tyrus Washington will be there with him.

As a junior, Castellanos led his team to a 10-2 record, passed for 2,881 yards and 23 touchdowns while rushing for 939 yards and 24 additional scores.

From what he observed at the spring game, Castellanos feels he'll be a perfect fit in Gus Malzahn's offense.

"With what Gus runs, it really fits my profile," Castellanos said in a prior interview. "Me, being a dual-threat quarterback, I can spin it and use my legs when I can to extend plays. That's what coaches always say they like about me: How I extend the play. How I can make something out of nothing. My athletic ability. How I can be explosive with the ball in my hands."