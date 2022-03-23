UCF QB Mikey Keene looking to take his game to the next level

UCF quarterback Mikey Keene was a true freshman still learning his way last season when he was thrown into the fire as a starter. Now older and wiser from those experiences, Keene is looking to solidify his starting status this offseason. One big aspect for him has been transforming his body. He's added about 10 pounds of muscle through nutrition and working hard in the weight room.

Keene met with the media on Tuesday following UCF's fourth practice of spring.

A year ago, the Arizona native cut short his senior year of high school to be an early enrollee and had to deal with an immediate coaching change.

"It has come full circle this spring for the entire team I'd say," Keene said. "Last year we had this coaching staff for two weeks. We had two weeks of preparation before spring ball, so nobody knew what to expect. We were all kind of thrown into the fire. Everybody was running around with their heads on fire. This spring, everyone understands the deal with this coaching staff... It just feels a lot more organized. Everyone understands what's going on. They know their role and what needs to be done for us to get better."

Keene says workouts were his "main priority" once his freshman season ended.

"I knew I had to bigger, faster and stronger," Keene said. "I had conversations with coaches, my family and myself too. I knew I had to do it to take my game to the next level and be able to give this team a better shot to win. I knew that was something I needed to do. My approach in the weight room every day was like it was game day. I took my nutrition and my weight room approach very serious. I think it's paid off."

He said he's put on about 10 pounds of muscle.

"I do feel physically different," Keene said. "It's a different confidence that comes with the weight. I do plan on putting on a little more weight for the season. Fall camp will be a grind. Going right into the season, I want to have extra weight on to take some hits. That extra weight no doubt gives you more confidence back there. I feel a lot stronger and a lot faster. Just a lot more confident in my abilities."

Keene said he and John Rhys Plumlee are pushing each other.

"John Rhys was at Ole Miss and it was a unique offense they run, so getting his perspective with different points of view, maybe I didn't things that way and vice versa," Keene said. "We can help each other with that."

Obviously Keene's goal is to retain his starting role as a sophomore.

"Just every day I'm trying to bring my game day out on the practice field," Keene said. "And in the meeting room. Trying to make myself better. Learn from my mistakes. Learn from my fellow peers' mistakes. Also learn from what they're doing good and what I'm doing good. Although it's a competition, everyone can learn from each other and help each other at the same time. There's no animosity from anyone. It's whoever can put this team in the best position to win will ultimately win the job. At the same time, it's trying to build each other up and unite our front even more because we are the leaders of the team. We've got to be together."