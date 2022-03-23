UCF QB Mikey Keene looking to take his game to the next level
UCF quarterback Mikey Keene was a true freshman still learning his way last season when he was thrown into the fire as a starter. Now older and wiser from those experiences, Keene is looking to solidify his starting status this offseason. One big aspect for him has been transforming his body. He's added about 10 pounds of muscle through nutrition and working hard in the weight room.
Keene met with the media on Tuesday following UCF's fourth practice of spring.
A year ago, the Arizona native cut short his senior year of high school to be an early enrollee and had to deal with an immediate coaching change.
"It has come full circle this spring for the entire team I'd say," Keene said. "Last year we had this coaching staff for two weeks. We had two weeks of preparation before spring ball, so nobody knew what to expect. We were all kind of thrown into the fire. Everybody was running around with their heads on fire. This spring, everyone understands the deal with this coaching staff... It just feels a lot more organized. Everyone understands what's going on. They know their role and what needs to be done for us to get better."
Keene says workouts were his "main priority" once his freshman season ended.
"I knew I had to bigger, faster and stronger," Keene said. "I had conversations with coaches, my family and myself too. I knew I had to do it to take my game to the next level and be able to give this team a better shot to win. I knew that was something I needed to do. My approach in the weight room every day was like it was game day. I took my nutrition and my weight room approach very serious. I think it's paid off."
He said he's put on about 10 pounds of muscle.
"I do feel physically different," Keene said. "It's a different confidence that comes with the weight. I do plan on putting on a little more weight for the season. Fall camp will be a grind. Going right into the season, I want to have extra weight on to take some hits. That extra weight no doubt gives you more confidence back there. I feel a lot stronger and a lot faster. Just a lot more confident in my abilities."
Keene said he and John Rhys Plumlee are pushing each other.
"John Rhys was at Ole Miss and it was a unique offense they run, so getting his perspective with different points of view, maybe I didn't things that way and vice versa," Keene said. "We can help each other with that."
Obviously Keene's goal is to retain his starting role as a sophomore.
"Just every day I'm trying to bring my game day out on the practice field," Keene said. "And in the meeting room. Trying to make myself better. Learn from my mistakes. Learn from my fellow peers' mistakes. Also learn from what they're doing good and what I'm doing good. Although it's a competition, everyone can learn from each other and help each other at the same time. There's no animosity from anyone. It's whoever can put this team in the best position to win will ultimately win the job. At the same time, it's trying to build each other up and unite our front even more because we are the leaders of the team. We've got to be together."
Keene feels he'll be better on his feet this year to extend plays.
"Last year as a freshman, sometimes I got a little in my head," Keene said. "Playing with more confident this year, playing with more swagger, I have the ability to do that. All the quarterbacks have that ability. It should be no issue."
How has his relationship with Gus Malzahn changed?
"Our relationship has completely matured," Keene said. "I understand him as a coach and he understands me as a player and a person in general. Understands how my approach is to the game. I understand how he's going through things. How his mind works. It's made us a lot closer in this offseason. We're going to keep building this relationship."
And what's it like working with new offensive coordinator and quarterback coach Chip Lindsey?
"Coach Lindsey brings a lot of things to the table," Keene said. "He's been with Gus for a while and has been at a lot of great places. He's developing us in unique ways. He's a Coach Malzahn guy, so he understands what's going through Coach's head and how to relate that to us. He's almost like a tutor. He can relate to us in a different way than other people can. Coach Lindsey has been great. I love working with him."
Ryan O'Keefe and Jaylon Robinson are well established at wide receiver. Who else is stepping up?
"Jaylon Griffin has stepped up big time this spring. He's been doing some great things out there. Kobe Hudson has come in and he's doing great things out there with the ball. Our tight ends have stepped up this offseason too. Alec Holler, Kemore Gamble, Jordan Davis. Zach Woj has stepped up a lot. Then Amari Johnson, Jordan Johnson (at receiver). Those guys are working and stepping up. We've developing some great timing this offseason. They're all making plays."
In fact, Jaylon Griffin had one of the best plays of Tuesday's practice.
"In the team session, Jaylon Griffin had a route over the middle of the field," Keene said. "I had to throw with some anticipation over the will linebacker's head. He ran through it and turned up field. It would have been a big play. That play got me fired up."
Is JG really stepping up this spring?
"I've been roommates with JG since I got here," Keene said. "I've got a good relationship with him. I came in with him. Even though he was a JUCO transfer, we came in the same class. For sure, I'm definitely expecting him to take the next step and be a playmaker for this team."
Just like Keene was a year ago, Thomas Castellanos is now the baby of the bunch but is really showing flashes.
"Thomas has done some impressive stuff out there," Keene said. "He's very athletic. He's got that wiry speed to him. He's got that quick twitch. He's got great decision making. Can throw a little ball. Can make every throw. He's been very impressive as a freshman. I was in his position last year. It's a tough spot to be in. You really don't know where you stand. It's competing every day and learning what you can from the guys in front of you."
Keene has also changed numbers, going from 16 to 13.
"Trying to switch up something and make a name for that number," he said.
He also loves what he's seeing from his teammates.
"I've seen a lot of confidence from our guys in our important units," Keene said. "The offensive line is going to be a great unit for us this year. That's going to be one of our strongest units. And on the defensive side, we've got a lot of guys coming back. That's going to be a scary defense to face for opposing offenses. Our wideout room, getting J-Flash back brings a lot of skill to the room. Adds a lot of depth with him getting able to work back in coming off his injury. It feels like a new team this year. We've really got some high goals. If we just keep stacking days, we'll see what happens."
What are the goals?
"We've got championships in mind," Keene said.