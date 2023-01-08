UCF is now officially in the market for an experienced center.

In the wake of losing starter Matt Lee to Miami, the Knights offered Fresno State center Bula Schmidt on Sunday night.

Schmidt, a native of Wahiawa, Hawaii who attended O'Dea High School in Seattle, entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Jan. 4.

A regular contributor since his freshman year in 2019, Schmidt was elevated to full-time starter for the past two seasons. In 2022, he earned a spot on the All-Mountain West Second Team while helping his team win a conference championship. Fresno State boasted the league's No. 1 ranked offense (402.6 yards per game).

Schmidt tells UCFSports.com he is setting up an official visit to UCF for this upcoming weekend.

Other portal offers in the last several days have included Nevada, Eastern Kentucky, Northern Arizona, North Texas and Florida A&M.

Schmidt has one year of eligibility remaining.



