UCF Softball: Cindy Ball-Malone proud of team after winning NCAA Regional

UCF Softball continues to make history. Hosting a NCAA Regional for the first time, the Knights also won their first, knocking off Michigan in the championship round on Sunday. Their reward? Traveling to No. 1 Oklahoma and facing a Sooners team that some say could be the best college softball team of all time.

Head coach Cindy Ball-Malone caught up with the media on Tuesday, a day before her team flies out to Oklahoma. The Super Regional series begins Friday at 4:30 p.m. and will be televised nationally by ESPN2.