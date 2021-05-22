UCF strikes again in the Portal: Auburn DB Marco Domio commits

UCF head coach Gus Malzahn continues to kill it in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The new UCF coach added his tenth portal addition on Saturday with a commitment from cornerback Marco Domio, who will be reunited with Malzahn after playing last season at Auburn.

Domio was a four-star rated junior college prospect in the 2020 class, ranked No. 3 nationally among all JUCO prospects. A native of Houston, Domio was highly recruited out of Blinn Junior College, choosing Auburn over Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and many others.



Domio's favorite player, Cam Newton, also played at Blinn - winning a national championship there in 2009 before winning another at Auburn in 2010.



Domio saw mostly reserve action in 2020, though he did start in Auburn's bowl game (Citrus Bowl vs. Northwestern) and finished with eight tackles in seven games.

Due to the extra year granted to athletes who played in 2020, Domio will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Domio joins a growing list of transfer portal additions under Malzahn that also include running back Mark Antony-Richards (Auburn), running back Isaiah Bowser (Northwestern), wide receiver Nate Craig-Myers (Colorado State, Auburn), defensive lineman Big Kat Bryant (Auburn), defensive tackle Ricky Barber Jr. (WKU), defensive end/linebacker Hirkley Latu (BYU), kicker Ryker Casey (App State), wide receiver Jordan Johnson (Notre Dame) and linebacker Bryson Armstrong (Kennesaw State).



