UCF may have struck a goldmine in Allan Adams, a big 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive tackle who committed last month.

A native of Jacksonville who transferred from Oakleaf to University Christian this spring, Adams is now tapping into his full potential after moonlighting as a part-time defensive lineman earlier in his career.

"In middle school I played defensive end," Adams said. "I didn't have as much weight. I even played some fullback during my eighth grade spring. Honestly, I hated offensive line at first but my coach coming into high school told me I might as well start loving it because I'm going to be an offensive lineman. He still let me play defensive line - I played both o-line and d-line in 10th grade, but last season (11th grade) I played offensive line full-time."

Now dedicated to life as a blocker, Adams says he now has an appreciation for the position. He also realized it could be his ticket to a scholarship, though that wasn't at the forefront of his mind this spring.

"In the back of my mind I knew I wanted to get recruited, but honestly my focus as we started spring was just to be the best teammate I could be and work my hardest," Adams said.

UCF running backs coach Anthony Tucker visited University Christian in late April and told his coach they had strong interest.

"I think it was a couple weeks later they came out and watched me practice," Adams said. "Coach (Glen) Elarbee got my number and we started talking. It wasn't long before they offered me. I already liked UCF a lot even before then. It was just a blessing they would offer me."

Adams was invited to visit on June 1 where he got to tour the campus and spend some one-on-one time with the staff.

"It was really family oriented," he said. "I just really enjoyed the vibe they were giving off. It was a lot different than some other colleges."

He really enjoyed getting to know Elarbee.

"It was fun," Adams said. "On the first visit we went into his office and had a little film session. We were going over plays and he was giving me tips on pass rush and stuff like that. He put on some plays that I run in high school. He pointed out my pulling skills. This spring was the first time I'd really done that. They didn't pull the tackles when I was at Oakleaf. (Elarbee) was really impressed. He said I was really quick doing it."