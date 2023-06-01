UCF landed a much-needed big man on Thursday.

Ibrahima Diallo, a 7-foot center transfer from San Jose State, announced his commitment to the Knights.

Diallo, a native of Senegal, began his career at Ohio State. In two seasons with the Buckeyes he played in a total of 13 games scoring 11 points and 19 rebounds.

He spent the last two years at San Jose State. He played in 13 games as a junior, averaging 7.8 points and 7.2 rebounds. He started all 35 games last season as a senior, averaging 6.0 points and 6.0 rebounds. He was ranked No. 40 nationally in blocks with 58.

As a graduate transfer, Diallo has one year of eligibility remaining.

Since the season ended, UCF has secured commitments from five transfers: Diallo, Omar Payne (Jacksonville), Shemarri Allen (UMKC), Jaykwon Walton (Wichita State) and Jaylin Sellers (Ball State). Diallo and Payne are post players, while the others are guards and wings.

UCF initially signed three high school players, though two of them recently decommitted. Joey Hart was granted an NLI release due to family issues and a need to be closer to home. Petras Padegimas has also asked for a release, though it's not clear if that will be granted. That leaves Comeh Emuobor, who arrived on campus this week.

Returners include Ithiel Horton, Darius Johnson, C.J. Walker, Thierno Sylla, Tyler Hendricks and Antwann Jones.

UCF has at least one scholarship available for their inaugural Big 12 season.



