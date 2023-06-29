UCF Recruiting Recap - Defense
UCF's busy recruiting month has come to a close.
June started off with the blast of Bounce House Weekend when 21 elite prospects descended on campus for official visits. Over the next two weeks, UCF welcomed 12 more players on official visits for a total of 33 visits spread throughout the month.
Commitment wise, UCF entered June with four pledges: DL Sincere Edwards, LB Samarian Robinson, QB Riley Trujillo and WR Kason Stokes. However, the first two - Edwards and Robinson - recently decommitted.
Four additional players committed during the month of June: RB Stacy Gage, LB DJ McCormick, DE DJ Allen and DB Chasen Johnson.
UCF's current commitment count stands at six players, though the number is expected to increase as targets begin to announce their decisions.
Here's a breakdown of June's visitors sorted by position. We'll finish with the defense.
Defensive Tackle
Artavius Jones - It looks like it could be a UCF vs. Miami battle. Jones visited UCF for Bounce House Weekend and was down in Coral Gables the final weekend of June. He had been favoring the Knights, but Miami could be trending. After his OV there, he said that was his "best visit." He hasn't been firm on a decision date. He has hinted at a possible July 4 announcement but has also said he could hold off until the season.
Sincere Edwards - Edwards committed to UCF last August and was thought to be solid, though he reopened his recruitment following his UCF OV and prior to a trip to Pittsburgh. It was then he put out a new top five, which included UCF, Pitt, Penn State, Maryland and South Florida. He has not given a time frame for a new decision. (Though he's listed as a DE on Rivals, his future could be on the interior line).
Defensive End
DJ Allen - The Memphis-area star visited UCF for Bounce House Weekend and hinted he could a possible silent commitment following the trip, saying he would have a "big boom" on July 4. He proceeded to take a visit to Louisville the following weekend and then decided there was no need to wait until July. He promptly announced his commitment to UCF and canceled an upcoming trip to Purdue.
Elias Williams - The Hudson star had a busy month which included OVs to UCF, Indiana, Kansas and Missouri. At one point, Williams said UCF could be the favorite but has been more diplomatic recently, saying he's open to all schools. He plans to visit FSU unofficially in late July and announce his decision in September.
